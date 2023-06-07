BUFFALO — If you grew up anytime from the 1960s to the 1990s in Western New York, this may one may hit you hard.
Tom Jolls, the WKBW Channel 7 weatherman and children’s show host also known as “Commander Tom” has died, his family confirmed Wednesday.
He was 89 years old.
Jolls, a Lockport native, joined the television station in 1965. As a weatherman, he was part of the legendary anchor team that included newscaster Irv Weinsten and Rick Azar on sports.
The trio was so popular and well-known in Western New York and southern Ontario that they helped inspire actor Jim Carrey in his 2003 film “Bruce Almighty.”
Jolls was known for his outdoor weather forecasts and “weather word,” which often included the description “salubrious,” meaning “healthy.”
He also had a 26-year career hosting “The Commander Tom Show,” a children’s program which in its later days showed Davey and Goliath cartoons among other programming.
Jolls retired from WKBW in 1999.
“As a family we could not be any prouder than we are of his (Tom’s) illustrious television career,” Jolls’ family said in a statement issued Wednesday evening. “Better yet, he was an even better family man.
“His brief illness was a blessing as he did not suffer much and passed away with his family by his bedside.
“He (Tom) was a very shy and private man off the air, and as such, we will celebrate his life with a private family-only service.
“He will always be Our Commander. To all his family, friends and fans, he would hope you all make your lives salubrious.”