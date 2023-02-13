PERRY — A prom dress giveaway will be conducted later this month.
Dresses will be arranged by sizes. Those interested can try on as many dresses as they would like, and their selection will be bagged and ticketed.
The dress will then be cleaned and pressed for free, officials from Warsaw Dry Cleaners said in a Facebook post. The business will then call the person when the dress is ready to be picked up.
“Also this year we will be keeping the dresses out on racks down at the store in Wyoming for at least a week after the event so if anyone can not make it, there will be other opportunities to get a dress,” Warsaw Dry Cleaners said.
Dress donations are still being accepted.
Call (585) 495-6370 for more information.