The median age in New York State increase to 39.9 years as of July 1, 2022, compared to 39.2 years on April 1, 2020, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Here’s a closer look at New York’s aging population:
n The median age of females was 41.2 years in 2022, up from 40.5 years in 2020.
n The median age of males was 38.6 years in 2022, up from 37.9 years in 2020.
n New York’s total population is 19,677,151 people as of July 1, 2022. The population is down 2.6% from April 1, 2020, when the total population was estimated at 20,201,230. The total population as of April 1, 2010, was 19,378,102.
n Of New York’s total population, 18.1% is age 65 and older. That represents a total of 3,561,564 people.
n The total population age 18 and younger was 3,994,462, or 20.3%.
n The total population age 5 and younger was 1,062,566, or 5.4%
n New York’s population is 51.1% female, or 10,055,024 people.
---