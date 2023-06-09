For the last four Memorial Days, Byron has enjoyed a visit from “Uncle Sam.”
Joe Riggi, 80, an Air Force veteran and 40-year resident of Byron, has been portrayed Uncle Sam through the town.
Riggi first had the idea during the pandemic when Byron’s annual Memorial Day parade – and almost everything else – was cancelled. He borrowed the costume, which was hand-made by Laura Platt; and in his garage he decorated his riding lawn mower and wagon with red, white and blue ribbon, patriotic banners, and the American flag. He secured two large speakers into the red wagon and connected a computer pre-loaded with patriotic music and headed out mid-morning. He drove up and down all the town streets blasting his music and waving to neighbors. His one-man parade was a much-needed happy sight and offered a sign of normalcy during such a dark period when the world shut down.
In 2021, Riggi continued his one-man Memorial Day appearance. Then in 2022 he joined in on the Memorial Day parade as well as the pandemic-postponed Byron Bicentennial parade in July.
This year, although recovering from knee-replacement surgery, Riggi decorated his lawn mower and wagon once again, purchased candy, donned the Uncle Sam costume and lined up for the parade.
As someone who loves people, especially children, Riggi chose to be the final entry in last month’s Memorial Day parade. Being at the end gave him plenty of time to weave his wagon from side to side along the parade route giving a piece of candy to each and every child.
Becoming Uncle Sam for a day comes naturally to Riggi as he has always been patriotic. Although only age 17, the very day after graduating from Le Roy High School, he was on a plane headed to Texas where he began his five-year stint in the Air Force.
Riggi was stationed in Limestone, Maine, for his entire service. His base was just a few miles from the Canadian border. His assignment was Strategic Air Command. Those five years were a very tense time in United States history. Between the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Cold War, Riggi’s job of keeping B-52 bombers and other aircraft in tip-top shape was critical, as his was the closest base to Russia.
Riggi has always been a good citizen and neighbor in his little town of Byron. For many years during the Halloween and Christmas holidays, you could find his lawn decorated with 10 or more blow-up figures. On Halloween eve, Riggi would set up a huge movie screen in the side yard of his old Victorian home. Riggi, along with his two wiener dogs all dressed in costumes, handed out candy while playing a scary movie for the children and their parents to enjoy.
Caring for his invalid wife precluded Riggi from being an active member of the town’s fire department, however, Riggi found a way to assist by becoming the Byron Fire Department’s staff photographer. He also has helped in many ways with department fundraisers. When asked, Riggi volunteered to head up Byron’s monthly euchre tournament, which donates proceeds to the Byron Summer Rec Program.
In 2010, Pat Iamon, volunteer coordinator of Genesee County’s Adults with Developmental Disabilities Dances in Byron, asked Riggi if he would volunteer to take photos for a very special event she had planned. That was the first Stardust Ball, a prom complete with corsages and formal wear. Riggi agreed and happily arrived dressed in a suit with a camera and tripod under his arm. He enjoyed the event so much; he showed up with his camera every month until the dances ended in 2016.
Riggi is happiest when he serves others, Iamon said, but he’s always had the wish to go with his peers to Washington, D.C., with the Honor Flight program. On Sunday, while sitting with other veterans at the Geneseo Air Show, Riggi was put on a waiting list for a future flight. He does not know when that trip will happen, but until then and once his knee is completely healed, you can find him every Tuesday and Thursday mornings volunteering at Batavia’s VA Hospital.