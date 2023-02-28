Special to The LCN
The Caledonia-Mumford Central School community is hosting a blood drive on March 2 in honor of senior Rylee Markwitz.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Special to The LCN
The Caledonia-Mumford Central School community is hosting a blood drive on March 2 in honor of senior Rylee Markwitz.
Rylee was diagnosed with a rare disease called Wegener’s granulomatosis with polyangiitis. She is currently receiving blood transfusions to battle this disease.
The American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. March 2 in the gym at Caledonia-Mumford High School, 99 North St., Caledonia.
Donors must be 17 years old or 16 years old with a parental consent.
Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand, according to the American Red Cross.
To donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1