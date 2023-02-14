Caledonia couple named as 2023 cutest couple
A Caledonia couple celebrating 70 years of marriage was the clear favorite in the 2023 Livingston County News/Batavia Daily News Valentine’s Day Couple Contest.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Caledonia couple named as 2023 cutest couple
A Caledonia couple celebrating 70 years of marriage was the clear favorite in the 2023 Livingston County News/Batavia Daily News Valentine’s Day Couple Contest.
Allen and Patricia Roggen shared their story and readers were instantly smitten, with more than one declaring the Roggen’s the winner weeks before all the votes were tallied. In the end, the Roggen’s easily had the most “likes” in the contest’s Facebook gallery.
There’s is a story that began as children, went through a war and a reunion in paradise.
Patricia shares the story:
“It all began when I ran across the yard of the new family next door, across the tracks. Wow! A new boy in the neighborhood hardly ever happens. Allen was 12 and I was 11. According to him, he knew at first look that I was ‘the one,’” said Patricia.
Both Allen and Patricia graduated from York Central School.
She went on to work at Kodak while Allen attended the University of Rochester.
“We were married Oct. 3, 1953. Uncle Sam called his number and off to the Army he went. He spent two years serving our country,” said Patricia. “On our first anniversary, Allen called and said, ‘Get yourself a ticket and pack your bags. I’m in Hawaii for my last assignment. I have an apartment for us!’”
Though this caused anxiety for Patricia’s family, she was thrilled!
“We finished his duty in paradise to return on a troop ship to San Francisco. What a thrill to sail under the Golden Gate Bridget to America and home,” said Patricia.
She continued, “So here we are living and loving in our home in Caledonia. We have three girls, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. After 70 years of marriage, we have had a life well spent together.”
Johnson Newspapers 7.1