Family photographAllen and Patricia Roggen share a remarkable love story that began in childhood, continued through a war and led to a reunion in paradise.

Caledonia couple named as 2023 cutest couple

A Caledonia couple celebrating 70 years of marriage was the clear favorite in the 2023 Livingston County News/Batavia Daily News Valentine’s Day Couple Contest.

