Betty Baybutt of Caledonia celebrated a milestone in June.
Baybutt turned 100 years old on June 12 and, family members said, maintains a spry lifestyle.
She was born June 12, 1923, in Rochester, N.Y., to Carl and Signe Pearson, who had immigrated to the United States from Sweden.
Baybutt graduated from East High School in 1941, then attended the University of Rochester where she graduated in 1945.
She married Dr. Irving J. Baybutt, who she met at the University of Rochester and together they raised five children.
A long-time resident of Greece, Monroe County, Baybutt moved to Caledonia in 2020 to live with her youngest daughter and family.
Baybutt celebrated her 100th birthday on June 10 with a party attended by 85 family and friends. Some of those who attended the party traveled from as far as Norway, Florida, and North Carolina.
In honor of her milestone birthday, Baybutt received a citation from the state Assembly via Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, whose 133rd District includes Livingston County.
The party included a cake that was made and decorated by Baybutt’s granddaughter, Caitlin McCabe, who is a chef in Virginia and a graduate of Caledonia-Mumfurd High School.