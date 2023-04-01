PERRY — Society is becoming more aware of mental health issues and the struggles associated with it.
The Arts Council of Wyoming County, 31 South Main St., is looking to further increase awareness of mental health with the Rural Arts Road Show. It will be an exhibit which will travel to art galleries, libraries, and other civic spaces throughout Wyoming and Allegany counties.
The ACWC has issued a call for art for work influenced by mental health experiences.
Jacqueline Swaby, executive director for the ACWC, said the staff at ACWC want to be extremely mindful of cultural issues and how to be part of a solution that can integrate art into the everyday as part of the solutions.
One of Swaby’s staff, Linda Franke, who has a health background, shared the idea of a road show which was done in Australia’s rural Tasmanian area.
“They too have some of the same challenges that we have here in Wyoming County and Allegany County,” she said. “They have issues with isolation, depression and suicide.”
For the last few years Swaby said ACWC has talked about how they could be part of the mental health conversation and solution. As a result, last year ACWC decided to make the Rural Arts Road Show a part of the programming for this year.
A mental health facilitator will be present during each site’s opening reception to facilitate discussion about the topic and the association with the art pieces represented.
Basic guidelines for the Rural Arts Road Show are the following:
n Only one piece of art per person.
n Art should be no larger than 16 inches by 16 inches
n All media will be accepted, including fiber, pottery, photography, mixed.
n ACWC cannot accept installations or three-dimensional pieces because the show will travel.
n Art pieces should be dropped off at the ACWC’s gallery between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. April 26 and 28.
Whether someone is afflicted with mental health issues or they are affected by someone who is, all are invited to submit to the exhibit.
The Rural Arts Road Show exhibit will begin at ACWC in May.
Arts Council officials said they are hoping to tour the Rural Arts Road Show for an entire year.
