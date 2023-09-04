HONEOYE FALLS – Ontario County Historian Preston Pierce will present the next program at The Honeoye Falls/Town of Mendon Historical Society meeting.
Pierce’s program, called “A Peanut of a Line: The Story of the Canandaigua and Niagara Falls Railroad,” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Mendon Community Center, 167 North Main St., Honeoye Falls. The line later became the Batavia branch of the New York Central Railroad.
The program will provide an overview of the history of the Peanut Line starting with its first construction as the Canandaigua and Niagara Falls Railroad, built to take advantage of the new Roebling suspension bridge at Niagara Falls. Dr. Pierce will carry through the story of the Peanut to its piecemeal demise as sections of it were abandoned between 1939 and 1972 and beyond.
Pierce, a longtime social studies in Victor, has been an adjunct professor of history at Finger Lakes Community College since 2005. He has been the Ontario County historian since 1983.
The story of the Peanut Line has always fascinated Pierce, who grew up close to the Peanut Line tracks in Canandaigua and has personal memories of the last year of the line. He has been collecting images and information for many years and has written several articles about the Peanut for local newspapers and newsletters. Pierce is now finishing a book on the line.
Pierce is a member of the Rochester and Genesee Valley Railway Historical Society, the Central New York Railway Historical Society, the New York Central System Railway Historical Society, and the National Railway Historical Society.
The community Center is handicapped accessible. The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, call (585) 624-5655.
