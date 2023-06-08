PERRY – Members of the Canyon Camera Club will present an exhibition at the Arts Council for Wyoming County, 31 South Main St.
The exhibit opens June 9 with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Work will be on display in the ACWC’s Main Gallery through July 28.
The public is invited to see a range of subjects represented and showcased through the lens of these photographers, considered some of the most accomplished in our region.
Canyon Camera Club was established in 1948 when six or seven enthusiastic people came together to discuss photography and share images. But it was not until six years later, in 1954, that they became an official club under the formal name of the Can-yon Camera Club. Canyon was taken from Letchworth Park, often called the “Grand Canyon of the East.” The club’s logo depicts the former train trestle (1875 to 2018) over the upper falls in the park.
Canyon Camera Club was one of the 23 member clubs of the Niagara Frontier Regional Camera Club in Western New York, southern Ontario, and Erie, Pa.. The NFRCC was established more than 50 years ago but, unfortunately, is being dissolved effective June 30.
Over the years, one of the main goals of the NFRCC was to “Promote the Enjoyment of Photography.”
The Canyon Camera Club adopted that goal, guiding its programs and activities.
For many years the club met on the ﬁrst and third Wednesday of each month between September and May at the Arts Council for Wyoming County. Still, the COVID-19 Pandemic and Western New York winter weather forced the club to conduct an alternative meeting schedule. Hence, they invite the public to check the Canyon Camera Club on Facebook for programs and club news, and they welcome photographers of all skill levels to join the club or visit as a guest.
Regular gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call (585) 237-3517 or visit artswyco.org.
Photo by Dr. Tom Reagan