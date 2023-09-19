ALBION — A child car seat checkpoint will be conducted Saturday.
The event will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Albion Save-A-Lot parking lot, as part of National Seat Check Saturday.
Certified child passenger safety technicians from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office will inspect people’s car/booster seats to ensure children are in the correct seat for their size and age.
They will also provide information and instructions to parents and caregivers regarding car seat installation.
Age appropriate car/booster seat installation, or seat belts lower a child’s risk of crash related injuries or death.
Call Certified Technician Adam Hazel (585) 589-5527 for more information.