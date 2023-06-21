BATAVIA — Northampton Driving Society’s 37th annual carriage driving competition is set for Silver Shoe Farm in Batavia on Sunday.
Kacy Tipton-Fashik will judge the event. She is the general manager of The Grand Oaks equine resort in Weirsdale, Fla.
David Remley, whose late parents founded the internationally-known Walnut Hill Driving Competition, will be ringmaster.
Admission is free and people are advised to bring lawn chairs.
Morning classes will feature horses, ponies, and very small equines in the ring for working and reinsmanship classes. Afternoon classes will include driving an obstacle course of cones, with scoring based on speed and agility.
Remley will commence the show with a coach horn demonstration at 9 a.m. Food and shopping opportunities will be provided by Burning Barrel BBQ, Buttercrumbs Bakery, The Brick House Boutique, Rusty Bitz, Green Compass CBD, and Creative Upcycling.
Leonard Oakes Estate Vineyard will be hosting a wine-tasting between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Silver Shoe Farm is located at 3336 Pratt Rd.