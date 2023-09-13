BATAVIA — Genesee County CASA for Children will conduct its 11th annual “CASAblanca Casino Night Fundraiser” on Sept. 30.
The event will take place at Terry Hills Golf Course. Organizers are seeking businesses and agencies to donate.
CASAblanca is a fun, unique and elegant evening of dining, casino games and auctions, organizers said. All proceeds benefit Genesee County CASA for Children.
Contact Executive Director Jennifer Metz at (585) 815-7809 or email director@geneseecountycasa.org for tickets or sponsorship information.
CASA advocates for abused or neglected children, and works to find them safe and permanent homes.