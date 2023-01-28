January is National CBD month. The month is intended to celebrate and raise awareness of CBD or Cannabidiol, the non-addictive chemical in the Cannabis sativa plant, which is also known as cannabis or hemp. The plant does not have psychoactive effects, meaning it does not cause the “high” associated with THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).
“CBD comes in many forms, but not all CBD is created equally,” said Shelly Wolanske, COO of Empire Hemp Co., whose company’s products are all handcrafted in Batavia,
Wolanske said her company’s products use full-spectrum, pesticide-free, New York-grown hemp.
Empire Hemp Co. specializes in the production and sale of CBD topical salves, oils, gummies, lotions, balms and more.
CBD is known for its many health benefits including the offset of anxiety and easing diabetic complications.
“To understand CBD and its many benefits, it’s important to understand the Endocannabinoid System (or ECS); a vast network of chemical signals and cellular receptors that are densely packed throughout our brains and bodies,” said Wolanske, who operates Empire Hemp Co. with CEO Chris VanDusen.
“To date, we know the ESC plays a role in helping to regulate sleep, mood, appetite, memory, fertility, and more,” said Wolanske. “Homeostasis is the term used to describe balance and stability within our internal environments. It is believed the ECS plays a major role in maintaining this stability in our bodies. Oral use of CBD can bring about this equilibrium and in aiding the ECS, you’re supporting all body systems.”
Through its many uses, CBD is used orally and topically.
Finding the right product to best suit your needs is one of the best ways to incorporate CBD into your daily routine. Empire Hemp Co. provides a resource to help guide those wondering about CBD varieties.
“Helping our customers choose depends a lot on their personal preferences, comfort level, and specific concern. We have conversations with everyone who visits our boutique and encourage sampling,” Wolanske said
“...Our customers love our oral tinctures and gummies for mood support, digestive support, and much more,” she said. “Topically, CBD is used to relieve sore muscles and joints, and is a superstar in the moisturization department,” said Wolanske.
With its continued success in the industry, Empire Hemp Co. hosted the Cannabis Association of New York last month in Batavia.
“CANY is the largest cannabis association in New York with hundreds of members stretched across the supply chain from seed-to-sale and in every region of the state. They work to engage with various communities of interest within the New York cannabis economy. Since their founding in 2019, they’ve helped draft multiple laws and countless regulations to build a cannabis industry that benefits small and mid-scale New York State businesses first,” said Lauren Humphrey who heads marketing for Empire Hemp Co.
CBD has gained momentum in recent years among all age groups and for different uses.
According to convenience.org, millennials have shown significant interest in cannabidiol products noting “46 percent of millennials are interested in taking CBD to reduce anxiety, and 45 percent want to use CBD for better sleep.”
“Our gummies are flying off the shelves. We find that most folks who are looking for general CBD supplementation are comfortable starting with a chewable and then transitioning from there,” Wolanske said. ”It helps that they’re tasty!”
Exploring CBD and its many benefits comes with gaining a wealth of knowledge for products and their usage. Empire Hemp Co. has a blog at empirehempco.com, to find information about CBD and its advantages.
“Our blog is a great resource to start,” Wolanske said. “Stop in the store for more information. The internet is a great resource too, but there is also a lot of misinformation, so consulting with your healthcare professional is also highly encouraged.”
Empire Hemp Co. is running a “Buy One Topical, Get One Half Off” special through Valentine’s Day. Its store is at 204 East Main St., Batavia.
