CCE Livingston graduates master food preservers

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston CountyGraduates of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County’s first master food preserver class are show with Nutrition Educator Lucille Tang, sitting, second from right, and others who helped make the program’s training possible.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County graduated eight Certified Master Food Preservers after offering its first training program last year.

In May 2022, 20 individuals gathered to learn and gain hands-on experience on the safest, research-based methods to can, dehydrate, freeze, pickle, and ferment foods. After completing the three-day course, participants were then tasked with gathering 40 additional hours in food preservation training before becoming Certified Master Food Preservers.

