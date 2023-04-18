CCE Livingston graduates master food preservers

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County graduated eight Certified Master Food Preservers after offering its first training program last year.
In May 2022, 20 individuals gathered to learn and gain hands-on experience on the safest, research-based methods to can, dehydrate, freeze, pickle, and ferment foods. After completing the three-day course, participants were then tasked with gathering 40 additional hours in food preservation training before becoming Certified Master Food Preservers.
The following individuals achieved master food preserve status Lisa Boquist, Karen Boss, Carolyn Fleming, Rene Lyness, Maureen McCarron, Missy Oemcke, Terry Sennett, and Julie Shutt.
“Meeting monthly to practice, share recipes, hone skills, and just break bread has been such an honor. Each one of these Certified Master Food Preservers has so much to offer – from teaching kombucha to canning poultry,” said Lucille Tang, nutrition educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County. “This team has become a second home, and each and every one of them are welcoming more folks to learn, practice, and hone the art and science of food preservation.”
The community can have their food preservation questions answered or request programming by emailing livcofoodpreservers@cornell.edu. Allow 3 days for a response as Master Food Preservers are volunteers and not CCE Livingston County employees.
For more information about the Master Food Preserver Program, contact DeLisa Drum at (585) 991-5426 or dp253@cornell.edu.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.