MOUNT MORRIS — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County is one of five associations across the state chosen to create a Food Forest Trial Garden.
A food forest is a garden that mimics the structures of a natural forest, with multiple layers of plants stacked vertically to increase overall production. The arrangement is functional, productive, and often aesthetically pleasing, according to CCE Livingston officials.
The garden is a subset of agroforestry, a land management approach that integrates trees or woody perennials with other crops such as annuals, mushrooms, or even pasture for grazing. It allows people to grow more food in the same amount of space when compared to a regular garden – and helps support wildlife and build healthy soil.
Ag Program Leader Ken Estes hopes to grow the following items: hazelnut, serviceberry, elderberries, red and black currants, raspberries, wild ginger and garlic, and more.
“It is through the use of our first demonstration garden that we can show how a food forest can be designed and implemented in our county,” Estes said. “Furthermore, it will demonstrate which plants are well suited to our area, produce a consistent harvest, and can be considered for others to use in our region.”
Creating a Food Forest Trial Garden will allow the CCE Livingston County Ag Program and Master Gardener volunteers to explore additional programming topics, including creating habitat for beneficial insects, honoring the history and ingenuity of indigenous agroforesty, low-till gardening techniques, soil and water best practices, and propagation demonstrations
In most cases the fruit of the garden’s effort will not be seen for several years as plants mature and become ready to be harvested, CCE Livingston officials said in a news release.
However, when that time arrives, CCE Livingston County will be ready to provide programs around the specific ways that these nuts, berries and edible plants can be harvested and used as a part of your diet.
The Food Forest Trial Garden will be developed and installed behind the CCE Livingston County office on 3 Murray Hill Drive in Mount Morris. The community is invited to help break ground on the project. Two work days have been scheduled – April 22nd (Earth Day) and April 28th (Arbor Day).
“When we started to plan out our workdays, it was an obvious choice to schedule them on Earth Day and Arbor Day,” Estes said. “We invite everyone to help celebrate these important days by participating in the development and creation of a food forest in Livingston County or donating to our efforts!”
Both workdays will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are open to ages 8 and older. Participants do not need to attend all day; whatever fits their schedule. CCE Livingston County will have tools to share, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own as well.
Registration is requested by contacting Ken Estes via email to kge7@cornell.edu or by calling (585) 991-5446.
