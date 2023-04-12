CCE of Livingston County plans food forest garden

MOUNT MORRIS — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County is one of five associations across the state chosen to create a Food Forest Trial Garden.

A food forest is a garden that mimics the structures of a natural forest, with multiple layers of plants stacked vertically to increase overall production. The arrangement is functional, productive, and often aesthetically pleasing, according to CCE Livingston officials.

