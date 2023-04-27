Celebrating area authors
Medina , Brockport sites step up for Indie Bookstore Day
Independent Bookstore Day was created to help communities, book lovers, authors, and booksellers celebrate together all the community, fun and imaginative richness a locally-owned, independent bookstore brings them that are not experienced through other means of book purchasing.
“Independent Bookstore Day gives us permission to tout the difference we make in our community,” said Julie Berry, a national best-selling YA author and owner of Author’s Note: A Bookstore, an independent bookstore in her hometown of Medina.
Author’s Note, 519 Main St., Medina, will join a thousand other independent bookstores, including Lift Bridge Book Shop, 45 Main St., Brockport, with author programs and other activities on Saturday, which is Independent Bookstore Day.
“I think its important that people support all independent stores. Bookstores, in general, just like a library, they are important parts of a community. They are bringing things to people that add more to their lives,” said Sarah Bonczyk, who co-owns Lift Bridge Book Shop with her husband, John Bonczyk. “Books are so enriching for any age range. There is a book for everybody because there are so many different options. We want to be there to offer that to people.
“Any independent store is important in the time we’re living in with online shopping and how much that has changed everything,” said Sarah Bonczyk. ”To us, it’s just important for small towns and small communities. That’s just the concept of any independent store. We like to think of ourselves as a hub for our community. A welcoming place and an inviting place for everybody. Sometimes those things are not as common as they should be, but we want to be that. We think that’s important for our community.”
Berry noted that in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the rise in online bookselling, chain stores, and e-readers caused many people to predict the death of the independent bookstore, yet between 2009 and 2018 the number of independent bookstores rose nearly 50%. Harvard Business School researcher Ryan Rafaelli, in a landmark 2020 study entitled “The Novel Resurgence of Independent Bookstores,” explained that indie bookstores thrive in an online-heavy book market by differentiating themselves along three lines: Community, Curation and Convening.”
Berry opened Author’s Note in May 2021 after buying and renovating The Book Shoppe, which was also an independent bookstore.
“We’re here because of the incredible support of our customers, who believe in the value of shopping small and shopping locally,” said Berry, who had returned to her hometown from Los Angeles during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “As much as we hope to celebrate what Author’s Note, as an indie bookstore, adds to the region, we especially want to use this day to toast and thank our customers for their loyalty and encouragement, which we rely on.”
For Independent Bookstore Day, Author’s Note will host visiting authors while featuring activities throughout the day. The day will feature the following authors:
n New York Times best-selling author Edward Ashton will be at the store from 9:30 to 11 a.m. to greet readers, answer questions, make recommendations, and sign copies of his science fiction titles “Mickey7” and “Antimatter Blues.”
“Mickey7” is being adapted for film in a production releasing next year entitled “Mickey 17,” starring Robert Pattinson and directed by multi-Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho.
n New York Times bestselling author Kalynn Bayron of Ithaca sign books, recommend titles, and greet readers at Author’s Note on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Her other new young adult novel is “My Dear Henry,” a Jekyll and Hyde remix. Previous works include “This Poisoned Heart,” “This Wicked Fate,” and “Cinderella is Dead.” On Friday, Bayron will visit Medina-Junior Senior High School to share with students her recent middle grade novel, “The Vanquishers.”
n Dee Romito, award-winning author of “The Last Plastic Straw: A Plastic Problem and Finding Ways to Fix It,” and many other titles for young readers, will sign books and share recommendations from noon to 2 p.m.
n Peggy Thomas, local author of “Hero for the Hungry: The Life and Work of Norman Borlaug” will sign books from 1 to 3 p.m. “Hero” is an illustrated biography for young readers of the 20th-century American agriculture scientist whose innovations in crop varieties founded the Green Revolution and fed hundreds of millions of people around the world.
n Two authors local to Medina will cap off the signings, both from 3 to 5 p.m. Darlene Baker, author of “Going Through the Gears,” will share with readers her journey from woman trucker to author and how she captured the story in her series of books. Randall R. Reese, a screenwriter and comedy improv instructor, is author of “The Coal Miner’s War,” which is based on the true story of the Ludlow Massacre.
Author’s Note’s self-chosen theme for IBD 2023 is “A Bookstore is a Garden. Grow Yourself.” The entire store will be lavishly decorated with a botanical theme. Author’s Note will open early at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Throughout the day, customers will share in scavenger hunts, activities, games and treats. Customers can win a year’s supply of free audio books, gift cards, and gift baskets. Several IBD-exclusive items supplied by the American Booksellers Association will be available for sale or giveaway that day only. Visiting authors will serve as guest booksellers, recommending favorite titles from the store.
This will be Author’s Note’s second annual IBD, and the 10th anniversary of the event sponsored by the American Bookselling Association.
Lift Bridge Book Shop is also planning treats, giveaways, discounts, special merchandise and authors at the store. The celebration runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Author Ed Ashton, of Rochester will be at Lift Bridge from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday followed by author Robin Flanigan from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
“Robin will be here, she’s awesome! We [Lift Bridge Book Shop] are mentioned in her book (“100 Things To Do In Rochester Before You Die”), which was very kind of her. Edward Ashton, who is a writer who lives in the Rochester area. His wife is also a SUNY Brockport College professor so these are Rochester people who live in our community. They are both two awesome people. We’re really excited to have them because we love their books and because they are really nice people to work with,” said store owner Sarah Bonczyk. “We reached out to a local bake shop - JoJo’s Bake Shop. Any time we do events, I make sure we’re using local people and a local independent business.”
To determine which bookstores are participating, visit indiebound.org/independent-bookstore-day/map. Book lovers who visit their local bookstores on IBD are encouraged to post a photo to social media and tag the bookstores they visit.
“We really appreciate your business. We understand how busy life is. If it’s not on Saturday, stop out and support us when you can because we’re struggling,” Sarah Bonczyk said of independent bookstores. “I know we’re not the only small business struggling, but it kind of feels like we’re back to pre-COVID when everyone just thinks we’re here and we’ll always be here. It’s hard to say that, but it’s a thin line. It’s wonderful to see people and we would love to see you.”
Berry said the independent bookstores bring in authors year-round to educate and inspire readers, and support other cultural programming in their communities.
“We create a gathering space for people who love books and we serve as a delightful destination store for area shoppers,” Berry said. “But in addition, indie bookstores return two and a half to four times as much revenue to their local economies as chains do. And we work hard to foster literacy and reading for all ages, and especially for kids in our communities.”