BATAVIA — The Historic Batavia Cemetery Association will be hosting a series of three Victorian Teas throughout the summer at the Holland Land Office Museum.
The teas will feature conversations with performers depicting famous residents of the cemetery. Savory bites and sweet treats will be served during chats with famous figures of local history.
The funds raised will support the cemetery. Each program start at 2 p.m.
Historic figures will include:
n July 23 — Joseph Ellicott, Rachel Ellicott Evans and William Morgan.
n Aug. 20 — Dean Richmond, Mary Richmond and Eli Fish.
n Sept. 20 — Albert Brisbane, General John Martindale and Reverend John Yates.
Tickets are limited. They cost $25 or $20 for HLOM members.
Call the HLOM at (585) 343-4727 for tickets.