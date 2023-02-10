BATAVIA — Spirituality and mindfulness are often connected.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 2:04 am
Rev. Dr. Roula Alkhouri said “chakra” is from an ancient Sanskrit word meaning a wheel.
“It talks about the energy of the body, so wheels of energy in each human body,” she said. “The idea is that you have energy stuck in the body and part of the healing is to release the energy — to clear the chakras.”
Alkhouri said some people may wonder how that fits with the Christian faith, but she said it’s the same as using science or anything else to get deeper in your relationship with God.
“In the Christian tradition there is a long-standing thing, and it’s even in the Bible, where people use healing touch,” Alkhouri said. “You commission people with blessing them.”
She said there is even a story in the Gospel of Luke where there was a woman who was hemorrhaging for 12 years, but she was embarrassed to come out and say that publicly. So the woman touched Jesus while he was in a crowd, and she was healed.
Alkhouri said when Jesus asked who touched him, there was confusion because there was so many people around him. Yet Jesus said he noticed an energy left him, and so the woman came forward and Jesus said through her faith, the woman had been healed.
The idea for the chakra workshop came about when a spiritual friend of Alkhouri introduced her to Susan Koehler, who will be conducting the session.
Alkhouri talked to her group, which meets at the church every Thursday for a centering prayer and practices Qigong — which is like Tai Chi. The group exercises for about 20 minutes and Alkhouri said it helps them center themselves.
“We’ve learned, through the years, the body and the spirit are connected,” she said.
The centering group was interested in bringing Koehler to Batavia, so Alkhouri reached out to her.
Alkhouri said she believes in getting vaccinated and going to the doctor, but she also believes there is also a spiritual energy in our bodies that can facilitate healing.
Chakras and the Healing Energy of the Body will be held at Batavia First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St., from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. RSVP by Monday at (585) 343-0505 or fpcbatavia@fpcbatavia.org.
The event is free to attend.
