How do you feed a family of 5 for less?

“Break Bread on a Budget,” by Lexy Rogers. (Simon & Schuster/TNS)

 Simon & Schuster

NORFOLK, Va. — Lexy Rogers hopes to teach people how to make easy, soulful meals with her debut cookbook, “Break Bread on a Budget: Ordinary Ingredients, Extraordinary Meals,” which was released April 4.

She should know since she’s a private chef, Air Force wife and mother of three living in Hampton, Va.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire