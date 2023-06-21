ALBION — A child car seat checkpoint will be conducted Saturday in the Save A Lot parking lot.
Certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car/booster seats to assure children are in the correct seat for their size and age.
According to data, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children 1 to 13 years old, said Orleans County Sheriff Christopher M. Bourke in a news release. Preventative measures, such as proper installation of car seats, boosters and seat belts can lower many deaths and injuries.
Contact Certified Technician Kevin Colonna (585) 589-5527 or Kevin.Colonna@orleanscountyny.gov for more information.