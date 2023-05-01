Children can explore art and music at GO ART!

BATAVIA – The Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council, 201 Main St., is offering a slew of spring fun including The Explore Arts Kids’ Club, which takes place Saturday mornings, in four-week sessions throughout the school year.
Each Saturday the program focuses on a different discipline including culinary arts, visual arts, performing arts, and literary arts, allowing participants an in-depth hands-on learning experience, with a focus on the introduction of cultural practices, various art movements, and self-expression.
The Arts Club fun is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through May 6 for students in grades 1 to 4 and 5 to 8.
Do Re Mi Preschool Music Program, a 45-minute class offering music and motion classes to children ages 2 through 5, alongside their parent or favorite person, will be scheduled from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays beginning May 2 at GO ART!.
The class will focus on seasonal songs, play, motor and locomotor movement, instrumental exploration, vocal and rhythmic call and response, listening activities, story time, and fun.
Curriculum is designed to engage young learners through play and exploration, while providing a safe and nurturing space for them to discover and grow important skills, such as language, cognition, and physical development, as well as support and encourage social and emotional learning.
“We are so excited to provide this opportunity and instill a love of music and the arts in our youngest community members,” GO ART! officials said.
For more information about GO ART! events, call (585) 343-9313 or visit goart.com.
