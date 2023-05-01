Children can explore art and music at GO ART!

GO ART! Children play with pasta during a program at the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council, 201 East Main St., Batavia.

BATAVIA – The Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council, 201 Main St., is offering a slew of spring fun including The Explore Arts Kids’ Club, which takes place Saturday mornings, in four-week sessions throughout the school year.

Each Saturday the program focuses on a different discipline including culinary arts, visual arts, performing arts, and literary arts, allowing participants an in-depth hands-on learning experience, with a focus on the introduction of cultural practices, various art movements, and self-expression.

