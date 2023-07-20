LIMA – Civil War re-enactors will host an encampment in Mark Tubbs Memorial Park, 7384 Ziegler Drive, from July 21 to 23.
The re-enactors will present the “Battle of the Crossroads.” This is the second year of the event.
Battles are planned at 1:15 p.m. on July 22 and 23, and a tactical event is being planned for 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Artillery is expected to be part of the re-enactment.
There will be a military and ladies fashion show at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Participating re-enactors will include military, sutler (people who followed armies and sold provisions to soldiers), and civilian roles in a variety of ages.
Some re-enactors will be camping in the woods.
The event is hosted by the Madison Louisiana Light Artillery and Moody’s Battery.
For updates, go to the “Lima civil war reenactment” Facebook page.