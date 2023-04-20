LIMA — Returning to the Fanatics Pub in Lima, ground-breaking young blues visionary Selwyn Birchwood will electrify audiences.
LIMA — Returning to the Fanatics Pub in Lima, ground-breaking young blues visionary Selwyn Birchwood will electrify audiences.
Birchwood started playing guitar when he was 13, but didn’t start traveling in a band until he was 19.
“I didn’t really get going traveling nationally under my name until 2013,” he said.
Birchwood said he always knew he loved music. He decided to pick up an instrument, and landed on guitar. Music has been his meditation and happy place, and Birchwood said whenever he is having a rough day, he’ll pick up his guitar and play.
Birchwood describes his music as “electric swamp funkin’ blues.” It’s an original approach to blues music, sprinkling in other genres of music such as jazz, punk and rock. He said he adds a lot to his pot, trying to come up with his own sound.
“I write what I know. The songs I write tend to be stuff I experienced or something that I experienced something first-hand or second-hand,” he said. “I just try to write stuff that I can relate to. If I can relate to it, someone else out there can relate to it.”
Birchwood said he found himself being drawn to blues because it made him feel something that he didn’t get from other types of music. The first time he heard authentic blues was in a Buddy Guy concert at 17.
“I was completely unaware what I was watching, but I decided that day, whatever that was, that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “I would spend every waking day since then chasing that dragon.”
Since then he has come full circle; Birchwood has played on stage with Buddy Guy and played a few shows with him all over the world. Guy’s producer also produced Birchwood’s last two albums as well.
Birchwood won the highly-competitive 2022 Blues Music Award for Song Of The Year for his original “I’d Climb Mountains” from his latest release, “Living In A Burning House.”
In addition to Birchwood’s electrifying guitar and lap steel playing, the other featured instrument is Regi Oliver’s driving baritone sax. The group is rounded out by bass, drums and, for the first time, keyboards.
Birchwood recently received a Blues Music Award nomination for Contemporary Blues Male Artist Of The Year. The awards ceremony will be held in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, May 11.
Birchwood is currently working on his next album, due out in June.
Half of the concert at the Fanatics Pub will be new songs from the upcoming album while the other half will be music out currently.
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: Selwyn Birchwood, in concert.
WHERE: Fanatics Pub, 7281 West Main St., Lima.
WHEN: 7 p.m. April 25.
TICKETS: $25 general admission ($20 for Western New York Blues Society members).
FOR INFORMATION: Go to www.fanaticspub.com/events or www.wnyblues.org.
