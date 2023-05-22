BATAVIA – Community Action of Orleans and Genesee is hosting a free “spring cleaning” giveaway event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 23 in front of its Genesee office at 5073 Clinton St.
Clothing, food, household items, personal care items, and toys will be among the items available to the community for free.
Several agencies and organizations will be available as a resource to the community. These organizations include Eagle Star Housing, Neighborhood Legal Services, CORE the Learning Center, Genesee ACE, Genesee County Health Department, Fidelis Care, Elizabeth Wende Breast Care, Elderwood Health Plan, Ask Marshall/Office for the Aging, Healthy Living-The Cancer Services Program, Molina Healthcare and Independent Living of the Genesee Region.
There is no need to pre-register for the event.
After the event Community Action will continue to accept donations on a rolling basis. Due to limited storage capacity, larger items such as furniture can not be accepted.
For more information, contact David Dodge (585) 343-7798, ext. 114.
Community Action of Orleans and Genesee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has served low-income and disadvantaged families for more than 40 years. Community Action programs are designed to empower and provide opportunity to those who are not yet self-sufficient.