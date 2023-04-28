ALBION — Community Action of Orleans & Genesee has announced a series of mobile community resource fair visits in May.
The service is made possible through the efforts of Community Action’s Axis of Care program, which works to ensure equitable access to resources in all areas of the county.
Representatives from 15 agencies will be a available to provide information about programs and services available across Orleans County.
Participating organizations include Community Action of Orleans and Genesee, Oak Orchard Community Health, the Orleans County Office for the Aging, UMMC Healthy Living and many others.
Times and locations will include:
n May 4 — 1 to 3 p.m. at Lyndonville Presbyterian Church,107 N. Main St.
n May 18 — 10 a.m. to noon a the Holley Fire Hall, 7 Thomas St.
n May 25 — 10 a.m. to noon at the Hoag Library, 134 S. Main St. in Albion.
To encourage participation, vendors will be distributing raffle tickets to visitors who stop by their tables for information. Daily raffle prizes will include a $50 gift card, two $25 gift cards and several $15 food checks.
One grand prize winner will receive a $100 Wegmans gift card which will be announced at the end of May.
