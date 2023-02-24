Community Bank branches across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts have joined together to host a canned food drive throughout the month of February to collect non-perishable and canned food items for local food pantries and food banks in their communities in honor of National Canned Food Month.
“Our local food pantries and food banks are the center of our community, and they need our support,” Community Bank Regional Manager Robert Liedka said in a news release.
This is the fifth consecutive year Community Bank has conducted canned food drives. Community Bank encourages all community members to scan their cupboards and pantries or grab an extra item from the store to give what you can at any participating branch.
“We’re hopeful that with the help of our branches and community members, we can work together to collect food items for this drive to help keep their shelves stocked for weeks and months to come so they can continue providing food to those who truly need it the most,” Community Bank Regional Manager Jody Tonkery said.
To participate in Community Bank’s food drive, bring non-perishable canned food items to a local branch by Feb. 28.
In Livingston County, branches are located in Avon, 68 Genesee St.; Dansville, 189 Main St.; Geneseo, 4218 Lakeville Rd.; Livonia, 23 Commercial St.; and Mount Morris, 46 Main St. There is also a branch in Warsaw, 2490 North Main St.
