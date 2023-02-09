The Medina Varsity Winterguard season continues Feb. 4 with the team’s performance at a competition in Victor, Ontario County.
The event featured 13 guards performing in six classifications.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 1:02 am
Medina was in its second competition of the season. The guard competed in the Scholastic A Class and came in fifth with a score of 57.79. Victor won the class with a score of 67.69 followed by Orchard Park with 65.42, Jamestown at 60.76 and Lancaster at 60.06.
Winners in other classes were Victor Cadets, 51.88 points; Gates-Chili RA, 60.48; Gates-Chili A1 class, 60.06; Gates-Chili Independent A, 69.29; and Luminosa in Senior Class with 73.58.
Medina will next compete Feb. 18 in Batavia for the “Batavia Fantastic Visions” show hosted by the Batavia Winterguard. The show is scheduled to start 4:30 p.m. at Batavia High School, 260 State St. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for people age 11 and younger, and free for children 5 years old and younger.
