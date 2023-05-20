Concert is homecoming for Needham family

The Needhams are a family music group from Tennessee with a rich history of harmony and faith and whose formative music years took place in Genesee County.
They will share that faith and the gospel in a May 26 concert in the auditorium of Batavia First Methodist Church 8221 Lewiston Rd., Batavia. The concert, billed as The Needham’s Homecoming, is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The musical story of the Needham family begins with David and Eileen Needham and has its roots in Genesee County.
Patriarch David Needham spent his early music career in New England playing with the likes of Lefty Frizzell and Marty Robbins before marrying his wife Eileen in 1969 and moving to Genesee County where they were part of a local country group, The Genesee Sweethearts. After settling in Batavia, Dave and Eileen became parents to two children, son David and daughter, Diane.
The Needhams were called to Christian music, and once Dave and Diane were able to stand in front of a microphone and learned their instruments, the family began touring throughout the northeast.
They didn’t always live in Batavia but did live in Le Roy until David was in eighth grade when they moved their family to Pavilion. Dave and Diane graduated from Pavilion Central High School. Daughter Diane was introduced to audiences at the age of 2 in a theater in Le Roy.
Diane attended Roberts Wesleyan University in North Chili, and met drummer Steve Mummert in Pennsylvania, where they moved after they wed. Diane honed her song writing skills and played guitar with Steve’s group until the couple joined The Needhams.
A prolific writer, Diane pens songs for The Needhams and other artists. She adds her mandolin, guitar, and vocal to the pristine family harmony.
Mummert is a Pennsylvania native who began drumming for his family’s group at the age of 12. His parents asked him to add his voice to their group when he turned 18, and their band toured the mid-Atlantic region extensively. He met Diane at a music conference in 1992 and their whirlwind romance found her added to his family and band by the middle of 1993.
In 1999, Steve approached Dave about joining The Needhams, and now Steve is the road manager for the band as well as drummer and vocalist.
David and Eileen moved to Tennessee in 1994,and later rejoined their son Dave as a trio in 1997.
Today, David and Eileen reside in Tennessee and continue to work behind the scenes for The Needhams.
David and Eileen’s son Dave had moved to North Carolina and joined the Dixie Melody Boys as a vocalist and bassist in 1993. While touring with them, Dave was nominated for the Singing News Horizon Individual Award, and garnered respect for his song writing. His return to family harmony roots marks the beginning of The Needhams as they are today. Dave owns and manages the group, playing bass guitar, singing and acting as emcee, continuing as a writer and producer for The Needhams as well as other artists in Nashville.
Harmony was natural for the siblings, and adding Diane as drummer to Dave’s bass guitar rounded out the band with David and Eileen playing guitars.
Continuing a tradition of American Christian music, The Needhams have released their latest work, “Burden Bearer,” which is already a favorite among Needham fans. Burden Bearer is comprised of ten original songs and features Dave, Diane, and Steve, and also an interview with David and Eileen and a bonus track from 1976.