WARSAW – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County will host a program April 28 on growing edible mushrooms at home.
The class, scheduled for 4 p.m., will take place at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County, 36 Center St., Warsaw.
The class will cover the basics on how to grow shiitake, lions mane, oyster, wine cap, and nameko mushrooms.
The presentation is designed for those who wish to produce on a hobby level, but will provide detail and resources to address commercial cultivation practices.
Following a presentation on home-grown mushroom cultivation techniques and log maintenance, class participants will inoculate logs with mycelium that will produce edible gourmet Shiitake mushrooms for years. Participants will be able to take their own Shiitake log home. The project can get messy so dress accordingly.
Participation will be indoors for presentation and outdoors for the hands-on portion. All materials provided.
Class size is limited to 30 participants. Prepaid registration is required.
For more information, contact Don Gasiewicz via email at drg35@cornell.edu or by calling (585) 786-2251.
