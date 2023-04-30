BALTIMORE — Michelle Paris has turned the central tragedy of her life into a darkly comic romantic novel.

Her debut book, “New Normal,” is a fictionalized account of her own abrupt widowhood at age 40. Written over 15 years, with the support of friends made in a Howard Community College writing class, it is a tale of friendships, mid-life dating, and the embarrassing missteps of daily life.

