CORFU — A series of events will be conducted in September at Corfu United Presbyterian Church.
The events will include:
n A chicken barbecue will take place noon to sold out Sept. 16 at the church on 63 Alleghany St. Pre-order is recommended by calling the church office at (585) 599-6414.
Dinners are $12 and include a half chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, roll and dessert. They will be dine-in or takeout.
n The final bake sale at the farmers’ market will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25. There will be a variety of home-baked goods, including pie by the slice.
n The church will have its annual theme basket raffle and clam chowder sale 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 during the Corfu Village Fall Festival. Chowder will be available to eat-in by the bowl or take-out by the pint or quart. Containers will be available or bring your own.
This year’s sale will also feature pie by the slice and other desserts.
n Dine out at the Denny’s on Rt. 77 will take place Nov. 15 to benefit the church. It will take place from 4 to 10 p.m.