STAFFORD — County Historian Dr. Michael Eula will present “In Only Six Years: Genesee County Reacts to the Assassinations of the Kennedys and Martin Luther King, Jr.” this evening. The program will take place at 7 p.m. tonight at the Stafford Historical Society meeting at the Stafford Town Hall.
