AKRON — An old-fashioned non-denominational Cowboy Church service complete with a circuit rider will take place Sunday at Veterans Park on Buell Street just south of the village.
The service will start at 8:30 a.m.
As part of the Town of Newstead’s bicentennial celebration, the 45-minute gathering will include Wayne Wolf, also known as the “Buffalo Radio Guy.” with WXRL’s Craig Matthews riding in on his horse named “Cowboy”.
Reverend Dale Gooch, who has 18 years in full time ministry and seven in youth ministry and outreach, will also be present.
Craig Wilkins, who has been involved with Nashville Cowboy Church and Music Valley Cowboy church in Nashville, will sing a few western songs including leading those attending in a 200-year-old hymn.
All three men will share their thoughts on what it might have been like to attend a circuit rider church service before any churches were built in the area and a preacher would travel on horseback from place to place to bring God’s word.
Although the service is not an actual re-enactment those attending are encouraged to attend dressed in clothing from that era or western wear if they’d like, organizers said in a news release. They’re advised to bring a lawn chair, since the event will outside or under a tent.
A monetary “Love” offering will be taken, along with a collection of nonperishable food items for the Akron Newstead Food Pantry.
Call (716) 542-4176 for more information.