Creating masterpieces
one piece of clay at a time
Layna Mattson of Arcade launched Mystic Pots Ceramic Studio an art studio centered around the creation of clay sculptures and design earlier this year. The studio at 284 Main St., Arcade, welcomes patrons to join in the fun of creating their own pieces of art.
Mattson, who attended Pioneer High School, participated in the well-known art class that features ceramics.
“There is a really awesome ceramics program at the high school. There are a lot of people in my town who have passed through the ceramics class and have a working knowledge of clay,” said Mattson.
After high school she attended Buffalo State University where she obtained a bachelor degree in ceramics.
Mattson traveled a bit after college. She worked her way through weed farms and various resorts before she chose to come home to Arcade after Covid.
Her craft and passion for ceramics later led her toward opening her studio on Main Street. With the current resurgence happening downtown in the Village of Arcade, Mattson saw an opportunity to add something new and different to the community atmosphere.
“Since there wasn’t a studio in the area that I could rent space from, I decided to just open my own,” said Mattson. “Mainly just so I could make my own work but since I have all this equipment, I decided to open it to the public so other people can utilize it and have some community.”
Classes offered at Mystic Pots include a Free Play project which features half a pound of clay and participants can use all Mystic Pots tools with instruction on how to create a pinch pot or create anything they want; the Hand Built Mug project cost includes instruction, firing and glazing; and the Try the Wheel project. Participants can stay on the wheel all day if they prefer.
“The Try the Wheel class is probably the most popular. They come in and try their hand at the wheel as a beginner session. They are able to keep their best three pots. I fire them for them and I have everything ready for them within two weeks for them to come pick up,” said Mattson.
The Try the Wheel session is typically more fun for participants if they come with a couple friends. Mattson offers three wheels at one time which is the maximum amount of people who can participate at the same time. There is usually at least a two-hour session for the Try the Wheel class so if there are more participants that come together – in a group with more than three people - they can take turns using the wheels and switch off.
Other projects include Hand Building such as the creation of a mug.
“The mug is the most popular Hand Building project. That one is kind of nice because the wheel takes some practice and some time to build up to an adequate skill set to create something that’s larger or aligned with what people want to make,” said Mattson.
The Hand Building project allows patrons to end up with pottery pieces such as a mug, a dog bowl or a planter that is fully useable. Patrons choose their glaze colors for their project. Mattson fires all projects in the kiln twice. First, she’ll bisque it and then dip it in the chosen colors. In two weeks when it’s ready to be picked up, the project will be a fully functional, food safe, dishwasher safe piece of pottery.
Mattson has experienced a positive response from the community since her grand opening in the spring. She’s seen many repeat customers and appreciates her customers spreading the word about Mystic Pots to their friends and family.
“Things are going really well. It’s been great. When people are not at the shop, that is time I use to work on my own projects. I love the people that come in and I have excellent conversations with people. My baby gets entertained by all sorts of creative and sweet people,” said Mattson who feels there is infinite room for growth at Mystic Pots.
She continued, “After people create an item they can use everyday, I think they develop an appreciation for handmade items and items in general. I’ve found that after people have made a mug they come back into the shop and say, ‘I care so much more about the items I’m eating off of and the items in my home.’ You’re able to see what goes into creating something and that makes using things more fun and intimate.”
Mattson is pleased to be able to share her love for ceramics with the community and help others come out of their artistic shell at the same time.
“People have so much self hate and they think they have no creativity. When they sit down and just start to let go of that – they end up creating amazing things. I think people can have so much more creativity in them if they stop thinking about a time they were put down artistically in the past,” said Mattson.
Individuals who are interested in creating their own masterpieces from clay, should contact Mattson to schedule a date and time for a project at (716) 258-0500. She also offers a work day for a fee where artists can come use the space for the day to work on their projects.
Mystic Pots is taking part in the upcoming Arts and Antique Festival slated for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in Arcade. Mattson will be hosting an all-day workshop that welcomes festivalgoers to the shop to make tiles out of wild clay collected from Cattaraugus Creek. There is a cost. The event is open to all ages.
For more information about Mystic Pots or to explore other class options, visit mysticpots.com.