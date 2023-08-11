BERGEN — There will be family-oriented entertainment in Hickory Park when Cummings Family & Friends performs from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23.
Members of the Cummings family and select local musicians who will play are John Cummings Sr., vocals; Ryan Cummings, vocals and conga; John Cummings Jr., vocals, keyboards, harmonica; Jim Patric, drums; Jeffry Myers, vocals, acoustic guitar; Karen Feinstein, vocals; Jason Tortorici, electric guitar and Ted Day, electric bass.
They will play hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.