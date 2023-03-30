BROCKPORT — The Department of Dance at SUNY Brockport presents performances of DANCE/ Strasser at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Rose L. Strasser Studio at Hartwell Hall on the Brockport campus.
Artistic director Mariah Maloney spearheaded an adjudication process that the approximately two dozen entries are subjected to before the final selections were chosen. Maloney said that there are “some wonderful works” to be featured.
Choreographers showing work include Rachel Greene, Ayla Haik, Eve Higginson, Kalli Jhané, Georgia Merritt, Becca Pickering, Cassiedy Davis Quintero, Iyana Voltaire, Lily Wegerski, and Anna White.
Quintero’s piece, “Dey Neva Told Us” is a reflection of her Black pride. Now that she has matured into a young woman of color, she has realized that “Black is beautiful,” but when she was growing up, “as a little Black girl aspiring to become a powerful Black woman… ‘Black is beautiful’ was something we rarely heard from society.”
Greene’s solo work “to trick God” highlights an internal struggle to have a spiritual epiphany, and the fear that comes with not believing in a higher power.” As she ruminates, “Perhaps simply pretending will be enough.”
The dance vocabulary that Brockport’s choreographers utilize helps them express their inspiration and imagination. Whether it is a piece of music, a social cause, something viewed in nature, or even something much more mundane, their inspiration becomes the creative force as they make a dance. Tailoring a work for the Strasser Studio is also an intriguing mission, as the audience will surround the dancers on three sides in the University’s alternative dance venue.
Tickets, which cost $17 for general admission, $12 for seniors, SUNY Brockport alumni, faculty, and staff, and $9 for students, are available online at fineartstix.brockport.edu, by phone at (585) 395-2787 or at the Tower Fine Arts Center Box Office, 180 Holley St., Brockport.
