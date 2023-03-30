SUNY Brockport Photograph DANCE/Strasser will highlight new choreography in performance scheduled Thursday through Saturday in the Rose L. Strasser Studio in Hartwell Hall on the SUNY Brockport campus.

BROCKPORT — The Department of Dance at SUNY Brockport presents performances of DANCE/ Strasser at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Rose L. Strasser Studio at Hartwell Hall on the Brockport campus.

Artistic director Mariah Maloney spearheaded an adjudication process that the approximately two dozen entries are subjected to before the final selections were chosen. Maloney said that there are “some wonderful works” to be featured.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1