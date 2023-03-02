GENESEO – The Geneseo Dance Ensemble returns to the stage in March for its 110th performance.
The concert, “Dancing on Instinct,” will feature works by student choreographers. Thirty-two performers will take the stage.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 2 to 4 and 2 p.m. March 5 in Alice Austin Theatre in William A. Brodie Hall on campus.
The concert is artistically directed and produced by Jonette Lancos, professor of dance studies at SUNY Geneseo. Lancos will present “Ballet For Nine.”
Guest artist-in-residence Jon Lehrer restaged a contemporary repertoire work “La Follia” to music by Antonio Lucio Vivaldi, La Follia (Concerto grosso Sonata -12 Opus 1).
Other choreography will be presented by adjunct faculty members Nicolette Ferguson, Deborah Scodese-French, and Allison Thomashefski. Guest adjudicators were Garth Fagan Dance principal dancer, rehearsal director, and choreographer Norwood Pennewell, who attended SUNY Geneseo, and Lehrer.
Student work features seniors Elizabeth Allegro and Samantha Percy. “Heavens Above” will be performed by the dance composition class. Senior Skyllar Cicero, and juniors Abigail Costa, Victoria Garland, and Olivia Johnson will present their final projects, using the “Elements and Principles of Design” as exhibited in the images taken with the James Webb Space Telescope.
Geneseo’s kinesiology class will also perform a Ball Dance, which takes the technique and theory of PhysioBall conditioning beyond exercise.
SUNY Geneseo’s Department of Theatre and Dance and the Geneseo Dance Ensemble have been presenting performances for 55 years.
“Dancing on Instinct” is directed by Lancos in collaboration with senior student assistants Elizabeth Allegro, Samantha Percy, Emma Piwko, and Mary Roberts.
Stage manager is senior Hannarose Manning.
Theater and dance chair Johnnie Ferrell is mentoring student lighting designers Stephanie Billharz and Tucker Marvin, both juniors.
The costume shop is supervised by Lisa Miskell, with guest costume designer Lindsey Voorhees.
Tickets, which cost $12, are available at the Student Association Ticket Office and online at https://geneseo.universitytickets.com/ or at the box office two hours before curtain. Cash only at the door.
For ticket information, call (585) 245-5873.
