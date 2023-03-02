Dancing on Instinct

Keith Walters/SUNY GENESEOThe Geneseo Dance Ensemble is shown in a past performance. The troupe’s next show, “Dancing on Instinct,” is set to open March 2. Performances are scheduled through March 5.

GENESEO – The Geneseo Dance Ensemble returns to the stage in March for its 110th performance.

The concert, “Dancing on Instinct,” will feature works by student choreographers. Thirty-two performers will take the stage.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1