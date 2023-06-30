ALFRED — A Darien Center resident is among six students who represented Alfred State College at the National SkillsUSA Championship.
The competition took place June 19 to 23 in Atlanta, Ga. The students had won the April 1 SkillsUSA New York State Leadership and Skills Conference Postsecondary Championship held at Alfred State’s Wellsville campus.
Larry Knoll of Darien Center had won the automotive refinishing competition during the April event. Other winners included Alexander Bieber of Lancaster, Jared Coffin of Lakewood, Jared George of Portville, Sean Malenfant of Averill Park, and Lucas Miranda of East Amherst.
The national champion ships in Atlanta featured more than 6,500 students competing in 110 occupational and leadership skill areas.
“Our students did a great job showcasing their skills and what they have learned in the classroom,” said ASC Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Craig R. Clark in a news release.
SkillsUSA changes lives every day, officials said.
Students discover and grow their career passions and appreciate their own self-worth through the work and dedication of instructors, administrators, association directors, industry partners, and alumni. SkillsUSA continues to strive for their core purpose, to help instructors reach and engage their students so their students will succeed.
The Education Foundation of Alfred, Inc. helps support learning opportunities for Alfred State students including this trip to the SkillsUSA National Championships.