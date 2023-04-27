ROCHESTER – Artists have until April 30 to apply for space at the 2023 M&T Bank Clothesline Festival.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 11:51 pm
ROCHESTER – Artists have until April 30 to apply for space at the 2023 M&T Bank Clothesline Festival.
The juried fine arts festival, entering its 67th year on Sept. 9 and 10, showcases more than 375 artists.
The online application can be found at https://mag.rochester.edu/events/clothesline-festival/.
If spaces remain after the deadline, applications will still be accepted but location requests cannot be guaranteed.
For more information call the Memorial Art Gallery events office at 585-276-8949, or email clothesline@mag.rochester.edu.
Rochester’s largest and longest-running fine arts festival continues to evolve. Originating as a New York State-only artist festival, Clothesline has expanded in recent years to welcome artists from across the country. It also now offers all-day live entertainment, sample food from some of Rochester’s favorite vendors, enjoy free family art activities, visit the museum, and of course, browse and buy original artwork throughout the grounds.
Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children 3-12 years old, and is free for children under the age of two. Members’ pricing will be $6 for adults, $3 for children 3-12 years old and free for kids under the age of two.
The Memorial Art Gallery showcases visual art from antiquity to the present day, including the outdoor public Centennial Sculpture Park. In addition to its permanent collection, MAG offers a year-round schedule of special exhibitions, lectures, concerts, tours, after-hours social events, and family activities.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays and until 9 p.m. on Thursdays. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
During the Clothesline Festival, admission is $20; senior citizens, $18; college students with ID and children 6–18,
$9. Always free to members, University of Rochester faculty/staff and students, and children 5 and under. Halfprice general admission Thursdays from 5–9 pm is made possible by Monroe County, with additional support from FULLMEA5URE.
For more information about Clothesline Festival, call 585.276.8949 or visit mag.rochester.edu for regular updates.
