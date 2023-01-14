ALBANY — Online registration for the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s 2023 Summer Camps program will start on April 2, the DEC announced Thursday.
Locations will include Camp Rushford in Allegany County.
Along with adventure experiences, DEC campers engage in fun, hands-on activities and outdoor exploration focused on field, forest, stream, and pond ecological principles.
The complete schedule of camp opportunities for different age groups is available on the Summer Camps website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/2013.html.
