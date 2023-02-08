Dental hygiene important for maintaining overall health

Metro Creative Connection

Individuals should make oral health a priority, as it has a significant effect on their overall health and well-being.

Brushing and flossing your teeth may save you extra sessions in the dentist’s chair each year, but the benefits of dental hygiene do not end with pearly whites. There’s a direct correlation between oral hygiene and overall health.

Oral health offers clues about overall health, advises the Mayo Clinic. When a dentist or hygienist checks a person’s mouth, he or she is getting a window into that person’s overall wellness – including if something is amiss.

