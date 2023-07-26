BATAVIA – The Batavia Swing Band will present an outdoor summer concert Aug. 5 at DeWitt Recreation Area, 115 Cedar St.
The performance is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Those attending are directed to gather at Pavilion 2 for the concert. Seating at picnic tables will be first-come, first-served.
Refreshments will be available for purchase from The Pink Cow Ice Cream.
The Music in the Park event is Presented by the Association for the Conservation of Recreational and Natural Spaces, or ACORNS.