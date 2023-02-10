BATAVIA — An upcoming Mass will celebrate the 175th Anniversary of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
The Mass will take place 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Ascension Parish on 19 Sumner St. in Batavia.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 6:47 am
It will involve parishes from throughout the Genesee/Wyoming Vicariate including: Ascension and Resurrection of Batavia; Our Lady of Mercy and St. Brigid of Le Roy; St. Padre Pio of Oakfield; Our Lady of Fatima of Elba; St. Michael’s of Warsaw; Mary Immaculate of East Bethany; and St. Isadore of Perry and Silver Springs.
The Mass is open to everybody in the vicariate. Pastors are welcome to concelebrate the Mass with Bishop Michael Fisher as the Main celebrant.
Lectors, servers and ushers from various parishes who would like to clebrate may contact the Ascension pairsh office at (585) 343-1796 or email office@ascensionrcc.com.
Pastors or parochial vicars who plan to attend are asked to contact Ascension via email by Sunday.
Catholic elementary and high school students are welcome encouraged to attend.
A reception will follow in Aschension Parish Hall after the Mass.
“Today, the people throughout Western New York are the beneficiaries and powerful legacy of faith and models of service,” the diocese said in a news release. “We are commissioned through our baptism to continue to deepen our own faith, share and witness that faith to others, and serve one another.”
