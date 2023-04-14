ALEXANDER — The Alexander Doll Show and Sale will return April 22.
The show will take place 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall on 10708 Route 98. Organizers describe it as the only doll show in Western New York.
Admission is $5 and children younger than 12 years old get free admission and a free gift. Parking is also free.
The show will include old, new, and collectible dolls and bears. Dianne Dengel dolls and prints will also be featured.
There will be door prizes and food will be available.
