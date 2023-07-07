BATAVIA – The White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corps is bring its “Friends & Family Show” to Vandetta Stadium, 120 Richmond Ave., on Saturday evening.
The show will feature several drum and bugle corps. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Among the drum corps schedule to appear are St. Joseph’s Brass Ensemble, Brig Juice Mini Corps, The Hamburg Kingsmen, Mighty St. Joe’s, and the White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corps.
The Batavia Music and Winterguard Boosters will sell concessions at Saturday’s event.
Several current and alumni members for the Batavia Music and Winterguard programs participate in the all ages White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corps during the summer.
Tickets for Saturday’s show, which cost $11.50, are available at the gate and online at https://tinyurl.com/3sj3zt28.
The White Sabers will also have basket and cash raffles at the event. For cash raffle tickets, reach out to any White Sabers member of staff.
The White Sabers performance will be a preview of the show they will perform this summer at DCA competitions in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and elsewhere in New York this summer. The season will culminate with a finals competition performance at the Rochester Community Sports Complex during Labor Day weekend.