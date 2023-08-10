MOUNT MORRIS – A new music group, Tormenta D’amore, will open its second season with a Friday evening concert at the Livingston County Auditorium, 1 Murray HIll Drive.
The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. A reception will follow the concert.
Members of Tormenta D’amore are sopranos Holly Bewlay and Amy Cochrane, Bonnie Choi on harpsichord, and Pedro Sperb on Baroque guitar, lute, and theorbo. The group will also be accompanied by Glenna Curren on a Baroque cello.
“We did our first concert here last year and it became our home,” said Bewlay. “Thank you again for welcoming us back. Our vision for this ensemble includes community building and healing through music.”
The opening concert will celebrate Curren, a founding member of the group who later this summer will relocate to the Netherlands to begin a master’s degree in early music at the Royal Conservatory of the Hague.
The concert will focus on material that Tormenta D’amore has been doing with Curren, who is the group’s cellist. The program will include Italian Baroque works by St. Rozzi, Handel and Monteverdi.
Curren is on the cello faculty at SUNY Geneseo.
In addition to her passion for early music, Curren is also a visual artist, and some paintings will also be displayed for sale at the reception following the concert. All art purchases will go toward supporting her move and education in the Netherlands.
Parking at the venue is free; donations to support the costs of the performance are gratefully accepted.
The concert is one of two by Tormenta D’amore that is funded in part by two grants from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, previously known as decentralization grants, from the state Council on the Arts. The regrant program is administered locally by the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts.
The second concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Central Presbyterian Church, 31 Center St., Geneseo. The concert will focus on leading women composers in early music.
Donations will be accepted to support the costs of the performance.