BATAVIA — The BDC’s Indoor Market venture has partnered with Rev. Roula and her team at the First Presbyterian Church to offer two sites of fun Saturday with the Easter Bunny.
At the First Presbyterian Church (FPC), children will enjoy participating in the church’s annual Easter egg hunt and further their fun by having brunch with the Easter Bunny.
Inside the City Centre Concourse, families will find face painting, a coloring contest, multiple games, popcorn and a bounce house. The Indoor Market vendors will be set up and the Easter Bunny has plans of taking pictures with folks, playing games and hopefully not spending too much time in the bounce house (especially after eating brunch).
The Indoor Market vendors have put together a basket and will be raffling it off live on Facebook at 1 p.m.
Entry tickets and additional details will be available on the 1st at the market info table in the City Centre.
Both sites will offer a passport for children to find specific Easter Bunny helpers to obtain stamps on their passports.
Each stamp earns the child an entry ticket for a chance to win an Adam Miller gift certificate.
Easter Bunny Fun starts at 11 a.m. at both venues and ends at 12:30 p.m. There will be games, candy, a bounce house and brunch.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.