BATAVIA – Eden Cafe & Bakeshop, 242 Ellicott St., is launching a series of “First Friday Art Shows” that will highlight the work of local artists.
The first show is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. June 2 and will feature the artwork of students involved in GLOW OUT!, a local organization that provides education and awareness of and around the LGBTQ+ community. The show is part of a celebration of Pride month.
“We are excited to launch our First Friday Art Show, providing a creative space for local artists to shine,” said Judy Hysek, owner of Eden Café & Bakeshop. “Through this initiative, we hope to foster a sense of community, celebrate diversity, and support the incredible talent that resides within our city. We invite art enthusiasts, community members, and everyone passionate about the arts to join us for an evening of artistic exploration, inspiration, and connection.”
Eden Café & Bakeshop will feature new artists each month, with the goal of presenting a diverse and ever-changing selection of artwork. The First Friday Art Show will provide a platform for artists to showcase their talent and connect with art enthusiasts and potential buyers, organizers said in a news release.
Artists interested in participating in future exhibitions are encouraged to submit their artwork for consideration. Submissions should include high-quality pictures of the art, a brief artist’s statement, the mediums and dimensions used, and the price for sale. Interested artists can email their submissions to Judy Hysek and Marcia Bohn at judy@edenbakeshop.com or visit carrotdogcafe.com for more information.
The First Friday art show will include an opening reception with light hors d’oeuvres. The artwork will be available for purchase throughout the month.