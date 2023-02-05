Educational and meaningful ways to celebrate Black history

Metro Creative Connection

Black History Month is loaded with opportunities to learn more about influential Black individuals.

Each February, the United States commemorates the impressive contributions of Black individuals.

Black History Month traces its origins to 1915, 50 years after the Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery in the United States. In that same year, the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (later known as ASALH) was founded to promote the achievement of Black Americans and others of African descent. In 1926, a more formal holiday was established by Dr. Carter G. Woodson with a national Negro History Week, which evolved into today’s Black History Month. February was chosen because it coordinates with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass – two individuals who were essential to the fight for equal rights for Black people.

